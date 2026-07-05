Fralick, Sanders selected to USA Baseball Collegiate team

AUBURN | Chase Fralick and Jackson Sanders are heading to East Asia.

The Auburn duo have been selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, which will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan July 11-15.

Fralick batted .222 with two RBI during the USA National Team training camp from June 27 to July 4, which included six exhibition games. Sanders allowed two hits and no runs in 3.0 innings. He struck out one and didn’t issue a walk in two appearances.

Auburn freshman Ethin Bingaman also participated in the training camp but wasn’t selected. He batted .259 with a double and four RBI.

Also competing in the World Collegiate Baseball Championship will be Chinese Taipei Baseball Association, Japan University Baseball Federation and Korea Baseball Softball Association.

Fralick led Auburn in several offensive categories this spring including doubles (18), home runs (20), RBI (61), total bases (155) and slugging percentage (.649). He batted .314 as a sophomore with 75 hits and 52 runs in a team-high 63 games played.

Sanders was 5-2 with a 2.94 ERA and four saves in 17 appearances, which included seven starts. He struck out 96 batter and issued 25 walks in 70.1 innings.