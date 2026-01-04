FSU transfer TE Randy Pittman has 'amazing' visit to Auburn; visits to SMU, South Carolina up next

FSU transfer TE Randy Pittman has 'amazing' visit to Auburn; visits to SMU, South Carolina up nextby: Jeffrey Lee1 hour agoJLeeAUSportsRead In AppFlorida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)Florida State transfer tight end Randy Pittman on Saturday took an official visit to Auburn, and he's glad he did.