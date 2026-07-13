Gabe Gross steps down as Auburn’s hitting coach

AUBURN | Butch Thompson is shaking up his coaching staff as he prepares for his 12th season at Auburn.

Assistant head coach Gabe Gross, who has served as the Tigers’ hitting coach for the past nine seasons, will take on a new role in the athletic department as special assistant for athletics engagement.

Thompson is expected to name a new hitting coach as early as Tuesday.

“Gabe is an Auburn Man through and through, and he’s been a huge part of our program’s success over the last nine seasons,” Thompson said. “More than just a coach on staff, Gabe has helped me grow my love for Auburn and is a lifelong friend.

“He’s poured into our student-athletes not only as their hitting coach, but also on a personal level, helping shape them into both better ballplayers and young men,” Thompson added. “We’re excited to keep him around in a new role that’ll allow him to continue to make a difference and build a new connection with the Auburn Family.”

The Tigers were fourth in the SEC this season with a .295 team batting average, but ranked eighth in runs scored (444), 11th in doubles (108) and 12th in home runs (90). AU has gone 0-2 in back-to-back Super Regionals, batting .255 in four games combined with 14 runs scored, five doubles and three home runs.

Gross helped lead Auburn to six postseason appearances, including five super regional appearances and two College World Series appearances in nine seasons.

Auburn had a .286 batting average with 959 doubles and 640 home runs in 503 games under Gross. With 80 or more home runs in five of the last six seasons, including 90 in 2026 – good for the third highest mark in program history. Seven of the program’s top 10 home run totals have come under his guidance.

Gross has helped mentor 21 All-SEC honorees, six All-Americans, seven Freshman All-Americans and 17 MLB Draft picks. He has also seen his players set nine top-10 offensive marks in program history.

“My family and I have been incredibly blessed over the years by many things, but perhaps none more so than Auburn University and the game of baseball,” Gross said. “It has been an incredible honor to serve as Auburn’s hitting coach over the last nine years, an experience my entire family has cherished, but the time has come for me to transition into a diﬀerent role for Auburn Athletics.

“I have two teenagers at home, and our time with them under our roof is quickly fading,” Gross added. “The current construct of collegiate athletics and college baseball demand your full attention, and my family does as well. While it’s diﬃcult to step away, I know it’s the right decision. I want to thank Coach Thompson for giving me the opportunity to coach at Auburn. I also want to personally thank the Auburn Family for their love and support on and oﬀ the field as both a player and coach. Lastly, I want to thank all the players I have coached during my career at Auburn. The relationships built with all my former and current players continue to be very special to me. Watching them display the toughness and skill required to excel in the SEC and put Auburn baseball in a position to once again contend for championships has been the highlight of my coaching career. To every former and current Auburn baseball player, thank you. I love you guys. War Eagle!”

In addition to serving as the team’s hitting coach, Gross has assisted in recruiting and has helped bring in seven top-15 recruiting classes, including three straight top-10 classes from 2024-26.

A three-year starter in the Auburn outfield from 1999-01, Gross was a first-team All-American in 2000 after he led the Southeastern Conference in hitting with a blistering .430 average. A two-time All-SEC performer, Gross was a freshman All-American in 1999 and a second-team Academic All-American in 2001.

A first round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001, Gross enjoyed a seven-year big league career and was a member of the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays team that made a World Series appearance. He totaled 78 doubles, eight triples, 40 home runs and 186 RBI while playing for four different teams.