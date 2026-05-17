Big Cat Commit: Georgia linebacker Kareem Palmer commits to Auburn

Big Cat has produced a big commitment.

Toombs County (Lyons, Ga.) linebacker Kareem Palmer, who is one of Auburn’s top linebackers targets, has committed to Auburn, he announced on Sunday. He chose Auburn over offers from Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others.

“Auburn felt like home for me,” Palmer said. “I built real relationships with the coaches and I felt wanted from the beginning. I also believe in what they’re building and I can see myself developing there on and off the field.”

Palmer informed Auburn coach Alex Golesh, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and linebackers assistant Brad Wilson of his commitment Saturday morning before Big Cat.

“My relationship with Coach Durkin and Coach Brad Wilson has been real from day one,” he said. “They’ve been honest with me and consistent with me. They push me, believe in me, and they recruited me as a person, not just as a football player.

“Coach Golesh definitely played a role. He made me feel like I was important and showed a lot of belief in me. You can tell he cares about building something special and bringing in the right people.”

As a junior, Palmer had 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He recently clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at an Under Armour event in Charlotte, N.C.

“To Auburn fans, I appreciate all the love and support,” he said. “Y’all are getting somebody that’s going to work, compete and give everything I have every time I step on that field. War Eagle.”

Palmer is the seventh commitment for Auburn in the 2027 class and first linebacker.