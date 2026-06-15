How smash-mouth football led USF to 63 points against undefeated North Texas: After Review

How smash-mouth football led USF to 63 points against undefeated North Texas: After Reviewby: Cole Pinkston3 hours agoColePinkstonRead In AppOct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls tight end Jonathan Echols (1) reacts towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images I watched every relevant offensive play from USF’s 63-36 win against North Texas in Denton, Texas. Each takeaway I had from that film study.