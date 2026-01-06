Howard transfer tight end Xavier Newsom has committed to Auburn.

Newsom, who has three years of eligibility, announced his decision on social media. His decision comes after taking an official visit to Auburn earlier in the week.

“It feels like family here,” Newsom said. “Everybody showed me what it’s about here. It feels like home.”

Newsom will reunite at Auburn with former Howard head coach Larry Scott, who now is the tight ends coach at Auburn.

“It was a big deal. (Scott) helped me with everything as soon as I got to Howard,” Newsom said. “He took a chance on me there and he took a chance on me here. It’s time to give back to him and show what I can do.

“He took a chance on me when didn’t have to at Howard. He didn’t really know too much about me, but wanted me. I feel like when we were at Howard, we grew a connection together. His background, too. He has coached a lot of good players and I want to be part of that.

Newsom is listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds.