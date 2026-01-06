COMMITMENT: Howard transfer TE Xavier Newsom commits to Auburn
Howard transfer tight end Xavier Newsom has committed to Auburn.
Newsom, who has three years of eligibility, announced his decision on social media. His decision comes after taking an official visit to Auburn earlier in the week.
“It feels like family here,” Newsom said. “Everybody showed me what it’s about here. It feels like home.”
Newsom will reunite at Auburn with former Howard head coach Larry Scott, who now is the tight ends coach at Auburn.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Transfer Portal Predictions
Nakos calls his shot
- 2New
Nick Saban
Details coaching tree in CFP
- 3
Byrum Brown
USF QB heading to SEC
- 4
Austin Simmons
Ole Miss QB commits to SEC foe
- 5
Ashton Daniels
Auburn QB headed to ACC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“It was a big deal. (Scott) helped me with everything as soon as I got to Howard,” Newsom said. “He took a chance on me there and he took a chance on me here. It’s time to give back to him and show what I can do.
“He took a chance on me when didn’t have to at Howard. He didn’t really know too much about me, but wanted me. I feel like when we were at Howard, we grew a connection together. His background, too. He has coached a lot of good players and I want to be part of that.
Newsom is listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds.