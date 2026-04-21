Inside Auburn’s vision: Rhett Hobart details ambitious Jordan-Hare North Project

AuburnSports interviewed Deputy AD Rhett Hobart to talk all things Jordan-Hare North Project.

AuburnSports recently sat down with Deputy AD Rhett Hobart for an in-depth look at the vision behind the Jordan-Hare Stadium North Project — a sweeping development that goes far beyond a traditional stadium upgrade.

The plan is really about changing the entire north end of Jordan-Hare, with thousands of new premium seats leading the way as Auburn looks to meet demand and improve the game-day experience. But it goes beyond just football. Auburn is also building a new multipurpose facility that can be used year-round for events, recruiting and fan engagement, with flexible space for everything from team-related functions to larger gatherings. On the street level, the plan also includes new restaurants and public areas that should help connect the stadium better with campus and the surrounding area, giving that part of campus more life even when it’s not football season.

AUBURN FORMALLY APPROVES THE JORDAN-HARE NORTH PROJECT

Hobart also talked about how a project like this fits into the changing financial world of college athletics, especially with revenue sharing now part of the equation. Instead of just raising ticket prices across the board, Auburn is putting a big focus on premium seating and a multi-use space that can bring in more money over time and help support the athletic department. The north end zone project is built with that in mind. It should improve the overall experience, create new revenue opportunities and still keep things reasonable for the wider fan base. With facilities, NIL and revenue sharing all tied together now more than ever, Auburn sees this as an important part of staying competitive moving forward.