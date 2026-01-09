SIGNED: James Madison transfer OT Joseph Simmons signs with Auburn
James Madison transfer offensive tackle Joseph Simmons has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.
Simmons, who has one year of eligibility, signed with the Tigers on Friday. He is the second transfer offensive tackle addition for Auburn, joining Michigan State transfer left tackle Stanton Ramil.
Simmons made the decision to transfer to Auburn following an official visit Jan. 3-5. He chose Auburn over Arizona State and others.
Simmons, as a redshirt junior in 2025, started all 13 games at left tackle for JMU. He is projected to play right tackle at Auburn.
Simmons is listed at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. He is originally from Delaware.