Jared Smith staying at Auburn, won't enter transfer portal

Defensive end Jared Smith is returning to Auburn for his sophomore season.

Auburn retains an underclassman that played in 11 games this season. However, he’s just beginning to tap into his potential along the defensive line.

In 11 appearances as a true freshman, Smith tallied five tackles, including four tackles for loss, along with two sacks. He forced a fumble against South Alabama, ending a scoring threat and helping close out the 31-15 victory.

Smith, who’s 6-foot-6, can use his length to make quarterbacks uncomfortable when coming off the edge. There’s also an opportunity for Smith to make a jump next season. Amaris Williams is heading to the transfer portal. Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford are destined for the NFL Draft.

It opens the door for Smith to start next fall, even with Auburn targeting the position in the transfer portal.

Smith is a former four-star recruit that signed with Auburn as part of the Tigers’ 2025 class, despite a heavy push late from South Carolina.

GOLESH ON TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”