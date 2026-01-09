Jeremiah Cobb staying at Auburn, won’t enter transfer portal

Starting tailback Jeremiah Cobb will remain on the Plains for his senior season.

The Montgomery native emerged as the team’s top backfield threat during the 2025 campaign, finishing with 969 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 balls for 83 yards.

He opened fall camp in a positional battle with Damari Alston and Durell Robinson. Cobb split carries with Alston during the early stages of the Tigers’ season, but gradually became offensive coordinator Derrick Nix‘s most trusted ball-carrier. His best performances came back-to-back against Missouri and Arkansas; Cobb combined for 264 yards in those two games.

He was slowed by a hip strain throughout October, yet never missed a game. Alston left the team in mid-October and Robinson missed most of the season with a leg injury, which compelled Cobb to play through the pain.

“It’s been very satisfying,” Cobb said in November when asked about becoming RB1 after two years in a reserve role. “I had to sit back two years and not play the sport that I love so much. Now, I get a chance to go out there and do it. Every snap, I go out there and have fun. It’s been very satisfying.”