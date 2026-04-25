Jeremiah Wright selected by Saints in fourth round of NFL Draft

Jeremiah Wright is on his way to New Orleans.

The Saints selected Wright with the 132nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft Saturday.

He’s the fourth Auburn player selected in this year’s draft, joining Keldric Faulk (Round 1, Pick 31), Keyron Crawford (Round 3, Pick 67) and Connor Lew (Round 4, Pick 128)

FROM SELMA TO THE BIG EASY

Wright was a three-star prospect out of Selma, Ala., in the 2020 class before signing with Auburn.

The decision to commit to Auburn happened rather fast. He earned an offer from the Tigers in May ahead of his senior season, and in late July, Wright committed to Auburn.

It turned out to be a six-year commitment. Wright played his entire career with Auburn, despite enduring multiple staff changes on the Plains.

SIX-YEAR CAREER WITH AUBURN

As a true freshman, Wright converted from the offensive line to the defensive line, where he spent the year in a reserve role, only appearing in six games and making four tackles. He spent the 2021 season recovering from an injury, using his medical redshirt.

From there, he converted back to the offensive line, where in 2022, Wright made his first start at left guard and appeared in 12 games. He served as a backup in 2023, while appearing in 11 games.

Wright remained patient, and in 2024, his time came.

He became the Tigers’ everyday starter at right guard beginning in the 2024 season, carrying the role into the 2025 season. He finished his Auburn career with 24 consecutive starts, earning an invite to the NFL Combine in February.

Now, Wright gets to continue his football journey with the New Orleans Saints