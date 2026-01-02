Jeris McIntyre returning to Auburn

AUBURN | Jeris McIntyre is returning to Auburn.

The former Tiger receiver, who has served as UCF’s Director of High School Relations the last two years will be joining Alex Golesh’s staff in a similar capacity.

Before joining UCF, McIntyre was the head coach at Tampa Catholic from 2018-24 and wide receivers coach at Tampa Catholic from 2015-17.

In five years at Auburn from 1999-2003, McIntyre caught 69 passes for 973 yards and four touchdowns. He played three years in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs and another four in other professional leagues including the CFL, AFL and NFL Europe.