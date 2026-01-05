Joe Phillips staying at Auburn, will not enter transfer portal

Auburn redshirt freshman Joe Phillips is returning to Auburn next fall. He announced the news Monday afternoon on social media.

“It’s my time!” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post.

Phillips signed with Auburn in the 2024 class as a 4-star recruit. Originally from Tuskegee, Ala., Auburn beat out Georgia for his commitment.

He played in two games as a true freshman, but did not appear in a game in 2025 for Auburn.

GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”