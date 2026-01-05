Joe Phillips staying at Auburn, will not enter transfer portal
Auburn redshirt freshman Joe Phillips is returning to Auburn next fall. He announced the news Monday afternoon on social media.
“It’s my time!” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post.
Phillips signed with Auburn in the 2024 class as a 4-star recruit. Originally from Tuskegee, Ala., Auburn beat out Georgia for his commitment.
He played in two games as a true freshman, but did not appear in a game in 2025 for Auburn.
GOLESH ON THE TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION
Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Qua Russaw
Alabama defender enters portal
- 2Trending
CBB AP Poll
Top 25 rankings updated
- 3Hot
DJ Lagway
Sets another ACC visit
- 4
Trinidad Chambliss
Reveals if he considered LSU
- 5
Brendan Sorsby
Makes transfer commitment
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”
He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.
“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”