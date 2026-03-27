Josh Donaldson to be inducted into Auburn's Wall of Fame

AUBURN | Josh Donaldson is getting his place among the greats of Auburn baseball.

The former American League MVP will be joining Frank Thomas, Bo Jackson, Tim Hudson and Gregg Olson on Auburn’s Wall of Fame during an induction ceremony at Plainsman Park the weekend of the Georgia series May 14-18.

“Oh man, that’s awesome,” said Donaldson. “Obviously, that’s a huge honor for me of being with those guys. That’s going to mean a lot to me, and I’m looking forward to my kids being able to see that, too. That’s pretty special. I’m kind of at a loss for words right now.”

During his three-year Auburn career from 2005-07, Donaldson played in 158 games and turned in a .307 average with 42 doubles, 28 home runs and 122 RBI. He finished his junior season as the team leader in average (.349), runs (63), hits (75), doubles (19), RBI (54) and total bases (127) before being selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 48th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

“Josh’s impact on our program goes well beyond what he did during his playing days both here and in the big leagues,’ head coach Butch Thompson said. “He continues to give back and pour into our student-athletes and their player development, and now it’s time for us to give back to him. This recognition couldn’t come at a better time for someone who has been so impactful to Auburn baseball.”

The Mobile, Alabama, native debuted for the Oakland Athletics in 2010 and went on to a 13-year MLB career with the Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. He is Auburn’s third-longest-tenured big league position player behind Thomas (18 years) and David Ross (15 years).

After hitting .297 with 84 extra-base hits – 41 doubles, two triples and 41 home runs – and a league-best 123 RBI in 2015, Donaldson was named the American League MVP, joining Thomas as the only other Auburn alum to earn the recognition. He is a three-time All-Star (2014-16), two-time Silver Slugger (2015-16) and winner of both the 2015 Hank Aaron Award (AL) and 2019 Comeback Player of the Year (NL).