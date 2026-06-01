BREAKING: K Noah Ash commits to Auburn over Texas, Florida State, Vanderbilt

Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) kicker Noah Ash has committed to Auburn.

Ash announced his commitment Monday on social media. He chose Auburn over Texas, Florida State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others.

Ash’s decision comes one day following an official visit to Auburn.

“It’s everything and more of what I expected,” Ash said. “Auburn’s a great place, great people, great culture, something to look forward to in the future.

“I think the atmosphere — I think it was a big culture change with Coach Golesh coming in,” he said. “I think he’s definitely turning it around. Discipline here is on a way higher level, and again, it’s just something to watch out for.”

Ash believes Auburn presents a good opportunity for him to contribute early.

“Definitely Year 1 I can make an impact on the field,” he said. “Obviously that comes with me having to put in the work, on and off the field. Again, if I put in that work on the field, I can come and make an impact first year. If that means I have to sit one year, I’m willing to sit one year. I’m trying to come make an impact.”

Ash is the 11th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class.