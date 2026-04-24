Keldric Faulk drafted 31st overall in 2026 NFL Draft by Tennessee Titans

Keldric Faulk is Nashville bound to begin his NFL career.

The Tennessee Titans selected Faulk with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night. With the Titans’ selection, Faulk becomes Auburn’s first first-rounder since 2020.

“I don’t even know how to feel right now,” Faulk told ESPN. “I’m happy.”

RELATED: Keldric Faulk details journey to NFL Draft

A Moment @FaulkKeldric will never forget 🦅



2026 #NFLDraft – April 23-25

📺: NFLN / ESPN / ABC pic.twitter.com/8DTZgO4IyY — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) April 24, 2026

FROM HIGHLAND HOME TO BUFFALO

Faulk played high school football in his hometown of Highland Home, Ala., located just over 30 miles south of Montgomery. He was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, with programs like Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State the favorites in his recruitment process.

Initially, it was Florida State that won the commitment of Faulk — who pledged to the Seminoles in July of 2022.

However, Auburn continued to push. The hiring of a new staff — which included former Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and current defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams — led Faulk to a change of plans.

He flipped his commitment late and subsequently signed with Auburn.

CAPTAIN OF THE AUBURN DEFENSE

From the moment Faulk stepped on the Plains, the first-round potential was evident.

He appeared in every game as a true freshman, making eight starts on his way to 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Faulk earned the starting role as a sophomore, where he started all 12 games, had a career-high 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

As a junior, Faulk earned the title of team captain, where he tallied 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Now, Faulk takes the next step in his career, as he joins the Tennessee Titans and head coach Robert Saleh.

“Just by putting me where we need to win and then using me all across the d-line,” Faulk said on how he can contribute. “That’s just what I do and how I play.”