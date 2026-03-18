KeShawn Murphy skips practice, will not play for Auburn in NIT

Auburn forward KeShawn Murphy did not attend practice Monday and has opted not to participate in the NIT, sources tell AuburnSports.

In fact, sources tell AuburnSports that Murphy did not communicate his intentions to the coaching staff before failing to show up on Monday. No explanation was given for his absence or for his decision not to play in Auburn’s first-round NIT game.

Murphy averaged 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.3 assists per game this season while shooting 56 percent from the field and a career-best 73 percent from the free-throw line.

He reached double figures in scoring just twice over Auburn’s final eight games, finishing with 25 points against Kentucky and 15 against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, both Auburn wins.

Murphy was the only Auburn player who did not report to practice, which came one day after the Tigers learned they had missed the NCAA Tournament. Auburn accepted an invitation to the NIT on Sunday night and will open postseason play against South Alabama on Tuesday night.

Before Monday’s practice, Pearl said he had given his team time to process the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament before regrouping for the NIT.

“As of right now, no one’s called me or any of my staff saying that they’re not playing,” Pearl said during his Monday press conference. “We visited last night after the Selection Show, and obviously everyone was upset from not having made the tournament. I told them to sleep on it and I’ll be with them here in the next 30 minutes.”

Murphy ultimately did not report to practice, becoming the only Tiger to opt out as Auburn begins preparing for the NIT.

Pearl emphasized Monday that motivation for the NIT should not be difficult to find for the rest of the roster.

“It’s another opportunity to go out there and compete. That’s got to be all you need to get excited,” Pearl said. “And you’re playing at home. I’m not sure what else I need to say to them in order to get them going. It’s a nationally televised game, against a team that’s in our state, at home, in a national tournament. So that should be all the motivation they need to go out there and play and compete.”

With Murphy opting out, Auburn will move forward with the remainder of its roster as the Tigers look to make a run in the NIT.