Kevin Overton returns to Auburn after breakout shooting surge late in season

Kevin Overton is coming back to Auburn, giving Steven Pearl one of the program’s most important returning pieces as the Tigers begin building next season’s roster.

Overton started 36 of Auburn’s 38 games this past season and developed into one of the team’s most reliable scorers. He averaged 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range, providing steady production on the wing and emerging as one of the offense’s most trusted options.

What made Overton’s season especially encouraging was how strong he finished.

After a 1-for-7 shooting performance at Tennessee in late January, Overton caught fire over Auburn’s final 16 games. During that stretch, he knocked down 55 of 115 attempts from beyond the arc, good for 48 percent, and became one of the hotter shooters in the SEC and postseason play.

His best basketball came during Auburn’s NIT championship run.

Overton made 22 threes across the Tigers’ five NIT victories and delivered three performances of 20 or more points, helping Auburn close the season on a high note and showing the kind of impact he can have when he gets into rhythm.

Overton was the NIT title game’s Most Outstanding Player.

He scored 20-plus points in 11 games last season and finished the season with 19 games of shooting 40 percent or better from three.

Overton’s decision to return gives Auburn an experienced scorer, proven shooter and veteran leader to build around as the Tigers navigate another important offseason.

Overton’s return is a major win for Pearl and the Tigers.