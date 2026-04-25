Keyron Crawford drafted 67th overall in 2026 NFL Draft by Las Vegas Raiders

Keyron Crawford’s NFL dreams are now a reality.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Crawford in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 67 Friday night. He’s the second Auburn player selected in this year’s draft, joining first-round pick Keldric Faulk.

FROM MEMPHIS TO LAS VEGAS

Originally from Memphis, Tenn., Crawford stayed somewhat close to home out of high school, signing with Arkansas State as a three-star prospect.

Crawford spent two seasons with Arkansas State, where he tallied 59 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His sophomore season was the pinnacle of his Arkansas State career, with 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

From there, Crawford entered the transfer portal. He committed to Auburn while on his official visit, spending the final two seasons of his career with Auburn.

MAKING THE JUMP DEFENSIVELY

His Auburn career followed a similar pattern as his career with Arkansas State.

Crawford sat second on the depth chart in 2024 behind future sixth-round pick Jalen McLeod. He made 22 tackles in his first season on the Plains.

Then in his second season with Auburn — his first as a starter — Crawford made play after play. He started 12 games, made 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Tigers.

He’ll now continue his football career with the Las Vegas Raiders.