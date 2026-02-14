Keyshawn Hall out for Auburn at No. 21 Arkansas

Auburn will be without one of its most important offensive pieces on Saturday night at No. 21 Arkansas.

Keyshawn Hall will not be available for Auburn’s game in Fayetteville, leaving the Tigers without their leading scorer and one of their most consistent offensive threats as they try to navigate a tough road environment.

Hall was officially listed on Friday night’s availability report as “out.” Specific reasons were not given. He will travel with the team, sources tell AuburnSports.

Hall had 32 points on 11-for-14 shooting in Auburn’s first matchup against Arkansas, a 22-point win inside Neville Arena last month.

He did not play the final 12 minutes of Auburn’s home loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. Head coach Steven Pearl said he stuck with the rotation that was helping fuel the Tigers’ comeback.

On Friday, Pearl said he hopes Hall will remain an important part of Auburn’s late-game attack moving forward.

“We’d obviously love for Key to close out games for us. He’s a guy that can get to the foul line and do a lot of great things,” Pearl said. “When he’s in games, we’re obviously better. The lineup that we had out there cut the lead from 14 to 4, so that group did a really good job of being aggressive defensively and running good offense. It was more of a coach’s decision to roll with the guys we had at that time.”

Hall is averaging 20.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, both team highs. He has attempted 199 free throws, which ranks 11th nationally, and his 8.65 free-throw attempts per game are fourth in the country. Hall is making 7.39 free throws per game, second nationally, and his 170 total free throws made rank third.

His ability to attack downhill and live at the line has been central to Auburn’s offensive identity, especially for a team that has at times struggled from three-point range.

Without Hall, Auburn will likely need increased production from Tahaad Pettiford and others on the perimeter. Hall’s absence not only removes a primary scoring option, but also a player who consistently puts pressure on opposing defenses and helps Auburn control tempo through physical drives and trips to the line.

Arkansas was undoubtedly game-planning to limit Hall after he torched the Razorbacks the last time they met.

It also impacts spacing. Hall’s willingness to shoot and ability to create off the bounce forces defenses to stay honest, opening driving lanes for others. Replacing that combination of scoring and pressure will be a huge challenge for Pearl and Co.

Auburn is 14-10 overall and 5-6 in SEC play after dropping three straight games to KenPom top-20 opponents. Before that stretch, the Tigers had won four in a row.

T-Rank projects Arkansas to win by seven, giving Auburn a 28 percent chance to pull the upset. Without Hall, the task becomes even tougher.