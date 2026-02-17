Keyshawn Hall practicing as Auburn prepares for MSU
AUBURN | Steven Pearl did not rule out Keyshawn Hall returning to the court Wednesday night at Mississippi State.
The Auburn guard missed Saturday’s game at Arkansas due to disciplinary reasons. When asked about Hall’s status for MSU, Pearl said that the senior has returned to practice.
“He had a great practice yesterday … and hoping for another great practice today,” said Pearl.
Hall, who is averaging a team-best 20.7 points per game, was held out of the final 12:38 of last Tuesday’s game against Vanderbilt. He did make the trip with the team to Fayetteville but remained on the bench.
The Tigers enter the game against MSU on a four-game losing streak to drop their record to 14-11 overall and 5-7 in the SEC. Tip-off at Humphrey Coliseum is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.