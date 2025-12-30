Knight headed to the portal

Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight is planning to enter the transfer portal once it opens Jan. 2.

The freshman played in two games last season, logging his first start against the Mercer Bears on Nov. 22. The former five-star recruit went 15-of-20 for 239 yards and pair of touchdowns through the air. He also scored four rushing touchdowns that day.

Knight signed with the Tigers out of Lucedale, Miss., during the 2025 cycle. His play against Mercer gave Auburn coaches and fans a tantalizing peek at a bright future behind center. With that said, former South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown has announced plans to enter the portal after playing for coach Alex Golesh last season.

Brown threw for 3,158 yards and rushed for another 1,008 yards for the Bulls in 2025.

If Brown chooses Auburn, Knight likely would be pushed back to the bench next fall. That played a role in Knight’s decision — with Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels also on their way out of town in search of starting jobs.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Knight represented the future of Auburn at quarterback, so losing him has the potential to be a major blow. He’s tall, has a strong arm, runs well and teammates consistently praised Knight for his leadership qualities. In short, he looks like the total package.

Would Brown represent an upgrade? Probably. He’s already put together an full, outstanding season. Knight has not. So when looking solely at 2026, Brown may be a better bet. The portal will be a highly competitive place next month, however, and Auburn hasn’t yet secured Brown (or anyone else out of the portal) for the 2026 season.

Departure impact: Potentially a major loss.