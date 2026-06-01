Late night matchup brewing for Auburn against Milwaukee

Auburn will carry its Omaha hopes into Monday one way or another.

The Tigers hit six solo home runs and defeated UCF 9-3 to keep its season alive late Sunday night.

Weather delayed the start of the game by over three hours, and in the same fashion, delayed the start of the first game of the regional final.

The regional final is still on for Sunday night, with an expected start time of 10:10 p.m. CST on ESPN+.

Plainsman Park announced its having coffee delivered to the stadium. Beers and hot dogs are at a discounted price.

And Auburn and Milwaukee will play each other late into the night with dreams of Omaha ironically keeping them awake.