Lew headed for the NFL

Auburn center Connor Lew announced Sunday that he intends to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The junior was a full-time starter for most of his college career, earning 25 consecutive starts. That streak ended in October after Lew suffered a season-ending injury against Missouri. Lew missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn knee ligament.

He was a coveted recruit during the 2023 cycle. Auburn worked diligently to flip him away from a commitment to Miami — and consummated the switch days before the early signing period.

Lew’s decision hurts Auburn insofar as Lew was expected to be the Tigers’ most accomplished returning lineman for Alex Golesh’s first season. However, true freshman Kail Ellis played adequately as Lew’s replacement. He should be in position to earn a starting spot in 2026.