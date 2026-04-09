Lionel Messi, Argentina bringing exhibition match — and revenue-sharing opportunity — to Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium is set to take on a completely different look on the evening of June 9.

Just two days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in the United States, defending world champion Argentina is scheduled to face Iceland in an international exhibition inside Auburn’s football home.

The match is listed for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and gives Auburn a rare chance to host one of the sport’s biggest brands on campus.

Argentina’s stop in Auburn will come after another World Cup tune-up on June 6 against Honduras at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. From there, the team is expected to travel to the Plains as it finishes final preparations before World Cup play opens June 11 in the United States.

The biggest draw, of course, is the possibility of seeing Lionel Messi in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Messi remains one of the game’s biggest names and still the face of Argentina’s attack as the program looks to defend the World Cup title it won in 2022.

For Auburn athletics, the event also presents a major revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sources tell AuburnSports the upside could reach $2 million, giving the department another creative financial boost heading into the revenue-sharing era. Ticket pricing is expected to create a wide range of access points, with lower-level seats just north of $300, while upper-deck and end-zone options could start as low as $45.

It is another example of Auburn using Jordan-Hare Stadium as more than just a football venue. This time, the global stage is much bigger.

If Messi makes the trip and plays significant minutes, it would turn an already unique June night in Auburn into one of the most high-profile events the stadium has ever hosted.