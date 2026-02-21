Marciano shines again in Auburn’s 5-1 win over Kansas State

It’s been a fantastic first two starts for Jake Marciano.

The Virginia Tech transfer threw six shutout innings to lead Auburn to a 5-1 win over Kansas State Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“Back-to-back with Marciano. We’ve been very excited about him,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “He laid good tracks after a tough game for us Tuesday.”

Marciano (1-0) earned the win allowing just two hits, no walks and striking out eight. In his first two starts this season, the sophomore left-hander has allowed just one run on four hits in 11.0 innings with 20 strikeouts.

“Being able to take in the moment, being able to sit back and work on myself and being able to attack hitters,” Marciano told the Auburn Network. “Being able to mix and trusting myself to attack. I feel like being able to establish the zone early and to expand from there was really key.”

Drew Whalen allowed one unearned run in 2.0 innings and Garrett Brewer threw a scoreless ninth to finish off the Wildcats.

Auburn scored a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Chase Fralick and another in the fifth on an infield single by Bub Terrell that scored Bristol Carter from second base.

The Tigers added two more runs in the eighth as Carter led off with a walk, stole second base, went to third on an error and scored on a single by Eric Guevara. Lucas Steele drove Guevara home on a sacrifice fly a couple of batters later.

Carter, who was 1 of 3 with three runs scored, drove home AU’s fifth run in the ninth on a sacrifice bunt. Terrell, Guevara, Ethin Bingaman and Brandon McCraine had two hits apiece for the Tigers.

“Offensively, we just needed a spirit. Some fight, if you will,” said Thompson. “Because we’re still not swinging it good. We got double-digit hits tonight but I know we’re not locked in swinging the bats yet.

“We put Bristol Carter in that leadoff spot tonight, and I think that made a difference. It made a difference on the bases. It made a difference in the short game, a slash. I just thought I saw some fight to try to scrap.”

Auburn, which improves to 4-1, will continue the Amegy Bank Series against No. 9 Florida State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT and No. 11 Louisville Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All games will be streamed on FloCollege.