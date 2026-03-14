Marciano, Terrell lead No. 5 Auburn over Mizzou

No. 5 Auburn needed a big knock and Bub Terrell provided.

The sophomore hit a towering two-run home run to breakup a scoreless game in the eighth inning and lead AU to a 2-0 win over Missouri Friday night at Taylor Stadium.

Auburn starter Jake Marciano (3-0) earned the win with 7.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. He retired the final 11 batters he faced.

“To get a shutout on the road in the first SEC game and Bub wound up getting the big hit tonight and we made it stand up,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “I think that’s huge.”

Auburn improves to 15-2 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, bringing a halt to Missouri’s 13-game winning streak.

“That’s all we wanted. We wanted to get a sweep this weekend,” said Marciano. “Starting off game one with a shutout is really important.”

The eighth inning started with a leadoff walk to Chase Fralick, who moved to second base on a groundout by Eric Guevara. Terrell then drove a 3-2 pitch from reliever JD Dohrmann 386 feet over the right field wall and on top of the Devine Pavilion, which serves as an indoor practice facility for Missouri football.

“The last time I had that opportunity, I didn’t come through for my team. I just wanted to put the ball in play and that’s how the swing turned out,” said Terrell.

A one hour and 35 minute delay followed due to an outage on a couple of the light towers.

When play resumed, Garrett Brewer threw 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to pick up his third save of the season.

Auburn scattered six hits including a double by Fralick in the fourth, and didn’t commit an error. Terrell made a key diving catch in left field on a line drive in the fourth.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.