Mason McCraine drives in six as Auburn run-rules Nebraska

AUBURN | Nebraska used six pitchers. Mason McCraine had answer for just about every one of them.

The freshman was 4 of 5 with a home run and six RBI to lead No. 5 Auburn to a 15-4 run-rule win over the Cornhuskers in seven innings Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

“I thought we had the same competitive spirit we had last night,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It was just nice to see those last seven runs the way we scored. They gifted us a little bit, but you’ve got to have an at-bat. We really didn’t bust through until we got those last seven runs.”

McCraine had two-RBI singles in both the first and second innings as the Tigers opened up an early 8-0 lead. He added his first-career home run, a two-run shot off the batter’s eye, to complete AU’s scoring and walk-off Nebraska in the seventh.

It evened the series after the Cornhuskers 9-8 comeback win Friday night.

“It felt good,” said McCraine. “I was just trying to win coming off last night. We all met and just wanted to win today.”

Auburn improves to 8-2 in front of 6,687, which is the largest crowd for a non-conference regular season game in program history.

Christian Chatterton (1-0) earned the win holding Nebraska without a hit over the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Tigers scored four runs in the first, second and fifth innings, and three more in the seventh. AU finished with 12 hits including six for extra-bases. Eric Guevara was 2 of 4 with a two-run home run in the fifth and three runs scored. Bristol Carter was 2 of 3 with three runs scored.

In his second game back from an injury, Chris Rembert went 1 of 3 with three RBI while Ethin Bingaman drove in two runs without a hit. Bub Terrell hit a solo home run and Chase Fralick an RBI-double in the fifth.

AU starter Jackson Sanders allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. The sophomore right-hander struck out six and issued one walk. Sanders and Chatterton combined for 10 strikeouts and two walks, giving the AU staff 28 strikeouts for the series.

“Last night was a tough loss but we came back to the field today like it never happened,” said Chatterton. “I think we responded really well. Last year, we did not lose a game one and win a series. So I think doing that this weekend is going to be huge. It will be a huge confidence builder.”

The two teams will play the rubber game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+.