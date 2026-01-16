Notre Dame transfer athlete Antavious “Scrap” Richardson has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Richardson, who has four years of eligibility, signed with the Tigers on Friday. He took an official visit to Auburn on Thursday.

Richardson is projected to play cornerback at Auburn. He has a prior relationship with Auburn cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke. Richardson in high school committed to USF and Van Dyke before ultimately flipping to and signing with Notre Dame.

Richardson, who is from Greenville, Ga., is listed at six-feet tall and 190 pounds.