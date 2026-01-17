Ole Miss transfer edge Da’Shawn Womack has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Womack, who has one year of eligibility, is a former five-star recruit who signed with LSU out of St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) in 2023. On3 ranked Womack the No. 3 edge in the country and No. 12 overall recruit.

Auburn has a lot St. Frances players. It also has a former St. Frances position coach.

Wayne Dorsey, who is now Auburn assistant edge coach, coached Womack at St. Frances for four years. The relationship between Womack and Dorsey played a huge role in Womack’s decision to transfer to Auburn.

Womack spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2025 season. In two seasons at LSU, he had 21 tackles, including 10 solos, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five QB hurries, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Last season at Ole Miss, Womack had 27 tackles, including 14 solos, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and seven quarterback hurries.

Womack, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, will enroll immediately at Auburn.