Ole Miss transfer offensive lineman Taren “TJ” Hedrick has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Hedrick, who has four years of eligibility, signed with the Tigers on Thursday.

Hedrick is transferring from Ole Miss after redshirting the 2025 season. He signed with the Rebels after considering offers from Missouri, Florida and Kentucky, among others.

More on Hedrick from his Ole Miss bio

Rated as three-star prospect by all major recruiting services … Ranked as the No. 45 offensive tackle prospect in the country by On3 industry rankings … Earned four varsity letters at Community School of Naples High School … Took home all-state accolades in 2024 … Earned first-team all-district honors in 2022 and 2023 … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State, among others … Coached by Michael Stannard.