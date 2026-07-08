Path to the Plains: Defensive lineman Cody Sigler

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Up next is defensive lineman Cody Sigler, who transfers to Auburn from Arkansas State.

RELATED: Path to the Plains: Chas Nimrod

AN UNLIKELY PATH NAVIGATED

Sigler’s journey to Auburn seems an unlikely one.

Originally from New Hope (Ala.), Sigler held no offers from D-I programs out of high school. He then accepted an offer to play for D-II West Alabama, where he spent three seasons. Over the next three seasons, he appeared in 22 games, tallying 44 tackles, including 13 for loss and six sacks.

His redshirt sophomore season in 2024 with West Alabama, he tallied 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. It earned him First Team All Gulf South Conference honors, and some Group of Five programs took note when Sigler entered the transfer portal.

Several Group of Five programs, including an Alex-Golesh-coached South Florida, offered Sigler. Ultimately, Sigler signed with Arkansas State and officially made the jump from D-II to D-I.

In one season with the Red Wolves, Sigler became a force along the Arkansas State defensive front. He started 11 games at defensive tackle, ending the year with 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sigler hit the transfer portal at the end of the season, once again seeking to take the next step in his career.

Hours after his name officially went in the portal, Sigler announced that Auburn had offered. The Tigers were the first to extend an offer, but others quickly followed. Florida State offered. Oklahoma offered. Penn State. Alabama. Clemson. Miami. Each of those programs showed interest in Sigler.

All of the sudden, the defensive tackle with no D-I offers out of high school had no shortage of options.

His choice? Return to his home state and play for Auburn. With one season of eligibility remaining, Sigler appears to be in line to start for the Tigers along the interior defensive line.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Sigler on his background with Golesh:

“I went on a visit to South Florida last year, and I kinda told him I didn’t like Florida. So now, I’m able to come here. He told me, ‘There’s no reason, you can’t say no now.’ It means a lot to just come here and play underneath him.”

Golesh on Sigler in spring practice:

“If you were to say one guy that keeps showing up on tape as belonging here. And not just belongs here, but stands out. That dude has come in through winter workouts and through four days on a straight-up mission to go win the job. It’s been really impressive.

He’s earned the respect of those guys. That’s what we talked about when he visited here: ‘It’s going to take you a minute. You’re going to have to earn the respect.’ High effort, high energy. Cody is what you want defensively.

Sigler on what it means playing for Auburn in his home state:

“It’s really a dream come true. You talk about the Iron Bowl, and you try not to look too far ahead — that game right there is gonna mean a lot for me and my family. I’m gonna take it game by game and not look too far ahead. But it’s gonna be hard.”

Sophomore Malik Autry on Sigler:

“Cody Sigler has added a lot. Everyone in the room was pretty much gone — a lot of sophomores — but as an older guy with a lot of experience, with a story, with a ton of drive, he’s been a great addition to the room. He’s done a great job — just from the time he came in, through workouts, I was like, ‘Man, this is one of the ones.’ We’ve been competing, working out on the same racks since January. He’s a great guy to be around.”

Senior Dallas Walker on Sigler:

“He’s just a dog man. He just fights. He comes out here, he gives full effort every day, and he’s always running to the ball. He’s just energetic.”