Path to the Plains: EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the newcomers on the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Up next is edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack, who transfers to Auburn from Ole Miss.

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WOMACK’S SEC STORY CONTINUES WITH AUBURN

Womack was a highly touted prospect out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Plenty of SEC programs made the push for his commitment. Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU were among the top candidates, but ultimately, LSU won the recruiting battle.

He signed with LSU as part of its 2023 class as it entered a new era under new head coach Brian Kelly. Womack appeared in 20 games across two seasons with the Tigers, primarily as a third down specialist. He recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his two years with LSU.

Following the 2024 season, Womack entered the transfer portal for the first time.

He landed with Ole Miss — a finalist from his high school recruitment. Womack recorded 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his lone season. It marked a career year in production. However, Womack entered the portal after the season, as his head coach Lane Kiffin departed for Womack’s former school in LSU.

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Womack signed with Auburn. It reunited Womack with Auburn assistant edge coach Wayne Dorsey, who was Womack’s defensive line coach in high school.

Now, Womack is one of several former St. Frances standouts on the Auburn roster, and is poised to make an impact this fall.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Womack on why he chose Auburn:

“I saw that the room was opening up with some of the guys leaving and stuff. I just saw another opportunity for me to come here. And then with, Coach (Wayne) Dorsey being my high school coach back in high school, it was just another great opportunity for me to open up more doors for me to come here. And like with former teammates being here as well.”

Sophomore Jared Smith on Womack:

“Man, his work ethic. He’s a senior now, his work ethic, his grit. He comes to work here every day.”

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin on Womack:

“Getting Da’Shawn was a great one for us. He’s an NFL-type talent, body. Just all his movement skills from the size he is is pretty incredible. And he has a great relationship with a lot of the guys on our team. As we mentioned, the St. Frances High School connection, those guys look up to him. He’s a guy that’s been a leader in their lives, and that’s something they looked up to in a younger age as well. So I think that’s a natural connection with some of the guys on our team, and we’re certainly going to expect good things out of him.”