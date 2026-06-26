Path to the Plains: Offensive lineman Cole Best

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Up next in our series is projected starting center Cole Best.

RELATED: Path to the Plains: Cole Skinner

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Best’s story begins in Winter Park, Fla., where he played high school football for Trinity Preparatory School. He earned a couple of offers as a three-star prospect, with Western Kentucky and South Florida the primary contenders in his high school recruitment.

South Florida won out, as the in-state program earned his commitment in August of 2020. Through his first two seasons, Best saw minimal action as the program won just three games. It led to the firing of head coach Jeff Scott in 2022, with Alex Golesh then taking over the reigns.

In year three with South Florida and year one under Golesh, Best finally started seeing the field more often. He saw action in 11 games in 2023 as a member of the two-deep before finally earning some starts in 2024.

Best started 10 games for South Florida in 2024. Three of those starts were at left guard, while seven were at center. When he made his first career start at center in mid-October that season, it began a 20-game starting streak that continues to this day.

He started all 13 games last season for South Florida, earning Third Team All-Conference honors in doing so. Following the year, Best decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer for his final season of eligibility.

His destination came to no surprise — following his former head coach and quarterback for the last three seasons to Auburn.

Best will now give his best for Auburn, as he projects as the starting center for the program. It’s quite the journey — going from a 3-star prospect with limited offers to the starting under the lights in college football’s premier conference.

QUOTE OF NOTE

“I got a chip on my shoulder, 100 percent, you know?” Best said in March. “Felt like in the past, I kind of accomplished everything that I set out to do. So coming here in this conference and having the opportunity to just showcase my skills and what I’m made of, it means everything. I wake up every day with that chip on my shoulder and that on my mind, to show not only this, these guys, but the whole world, who I am and what I’m made of.”