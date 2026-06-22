Path to the Plains: Offensive lineman Cole Skinner

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Next up on the list is projected starting right guard Cole Skinner.

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Originally from Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., Skinner was a a 3-star prospect out of high school. Temple offered first, leading to an eventual early commitment to the Owls. However, Skinner backed off his commitment six months later as South Florida became more involved in his recruitment.

Following his official visit to South Florida, Skinner announced his commitment to the Bulls — joining head coach Alex Golesh and offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick.

As a true freshman, Skinner appeared in six games and made three starts at left guard after an injury to starter Andrew Kilfoyl. He saw increased playing time as a sophomore in 2024, making appearances in 11 games as the No. 2 right guard for the Bulls.

Skinner continued in the same role in 2025, appearing in 13 games with one start in the Cure Bowl.

With the season wrapped up and Golesh now at Auburn, Skinner then elected to enter the transfer portal.

Shortly after an official visit to Auburn, Skinner — like many other USF transfers — signed on to be a part of Golesh’s first season on the Plains. He went through spring practice taking reps at right guard, working with the first group and entering the fall as the projected starter.