Path to the Plains: Offensive lineman Deryc Plazz

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Next up on the list is projected starting left guard Deryc Plazz.

RELATED: Cole Best’s Path to the Plains

Plazz played high school football for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was a 3-star prospect. Several ACC programs made the push for his commitment, but following an official visit to Penn State, Plazz committed to the Nittany Lions.

However, less than two weeks later, Plazz backed off his pledge to Penn State.

Two ACC programs — NC State and Miami — jumped right back in his recruitment. In early July 2023, Plazz announced that Miami is where he’d play college football and shut down his recruitment.

As a true freshman, Plazz appeared in just one game and spent the season on the Hurricanes’ practice squad. Last season, Plazz played 20 snaps as a backup at tackle across four games.

He then transferred to Auburn, looking for more opportunity. And so far, he’s found it by sliding inside. Plazz went through the spring as the Tigers’ primary left guard and projects as the starter this fall.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Plazz on his role with Auburn:

“I think it’s a great opportunity. It’s something I’m extremely grateful for, especially sitting two years and waiting and learning. Finally having an opportunity is amazing. I’m coming in every day trying to make the most of it.”

Plazz on his experience with Miami:

“I think it was a big deal. My experience at my last school was a lot of sitting and watching behind a great offensive line. Just being able to get to the national championship, you’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity and make the most of it. Now I’m here, I can take things from those older guys and apply it to our o-line room as well as seeing those things from [Alex Golesh] that are in place that I feel like are important for a successful team.”