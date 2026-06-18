Path to the Plains: Offensive lineman Jo Simmons

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

We started with quarterback Byrum Brown. Next up on the journey is offensive lineman Jo Simmons.

CIGNETTI SIGNS SIMMONS OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL

Simmons is originally from Dover, Del., where he had limited offers at the FBS level out of high school.

Liberty, Kent State and UMass were among the programs recruiting him before James Madison jumped in the picture — under then head coach Curt Cignetti. He committed to James Madison months later, signing as part of the Dukes’ 2022 recruiting class.

Simmons didn’t make an impact instantly. It took time. He didn’t play as a true freshman, using it as a redshirt season. In 2023, as a redshirt freshman, he only saw action in two games. Even after Cignetti left for the Indiana job ahead of the 2024 season, Simmons chose to stay the course with James Madison.

He started earning playing time as a redshirt sophomore that fall, appearing in 13 games and making his first career start in the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky. One season later, as a redshirt junior, Simmons had worked his way into the starting left tackle spot for the Dukes.

He started 13 games for James Madison at left tackle in 2025 — including the Dukes’ College Football Playoff game against Oregon.

TAKING THE NEXT STEP WITH AUBURN

Following the season, though, James Madison head coach Bob Chesney departed for the UCLA job.

And Simmons felt it was time to take his game to the next level, seeing that he only had one season remaining of eligibility.

“This decision comes from a place of growth and a desire to explore what’s next,” Simmons wrote in his goodbye to James Madison.

Two weeks after his announcement, Simmons took an official visit to Auburn. The Tigers subsequently won his commitment over Arizona State, seeking Simmons to fill the spot as the starting right tackle. However, as fellow transfer Stanton Ramil recovered from injury, Simmons saw plenty of reps at both tackle spots this spring for Auburn.

He started A-Day at left tackle, but is expected to resume his post at right tackle once Ramil returns to full strength.

“It’s been amazing,” Simmons said of his A-Day experience in April. “I’m just super excited to be here. The Tiger Walk was amazing. It gets me so used to go out there and run out to the crowd in the stands. That’s what you play for. All the hard work during the weeks in spring, fall, and summer, that’s what you play for. It’s a little taste of it, and I’m excited to see what it’s like in the fall.”

Auburn begins its season Sept. 5 in Atlanta, facing Baylor at Mercedes Benz Stadium.