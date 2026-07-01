Path to the Plains: Offensive tackle Stanton Ramil

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Next up is the projected starting left tackle, Stanton Ramil.

RELATED: Path to the Plains: Deryc Plazz

FAMILIARITY AND PERFECT TIMING LED TO AUBURN

The road led to Auburn for Ramil, eventually.

Ramil once ranked as a 4-star prospect and as the No. 21 offensive tackle in the country, playing high school football in Alabaster, Ala., for Thompson. Auburn recruited him out of high school, but Ramil committed to Michigan State in August of 2022.

Even with an additional visit to Auburn’s campus following the commitment, and continued interest from the Tigers’ staff, Ramil remained locked in with the Spartans. Tennessee also recruited him heavily — with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and graduate assistant Tyler Hudanick leading the charge.

He signed with Michigan State as part of the Spartans’ 2023 class, where he spent three seasons.

Ramil used his redshirt in his first season with the Spartans in 2023. In 2024, Ramil earned eight starts at left tackle as a redshirt freshman, while appearing in 11 total games. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, however, Ramil struggled to stay healthy.

He started the first four games of the season at left tackle before going down with an injury. It led to four weeks on the sideline, but Ramil returned in Michigan State’s game against Michigan. Unfortunately, Ramil left that game with an injury and missed the rest of the season.

Following the season, Ramil entered the transfer portal. He found his new home with Auburn, reuniting with the position coach that recruited him to Michigan State, Chris Kapilovic. Kapilovic joined Auburn’s staff this offseason as an offensive analyst. It also finally put Ramil under the direction of Hudanick and Golesh.

However, Ramil remained limited in the spring — not yet cleared for contact as he recovered from his second knee surgery of his career. Once healthy, Ramil is expected to be the top left tackle on the depth chart.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Ramil on his timeline for return back in April:

“The doctors haven’t really put a timeline on it. We’re just progressing. However they want to progress, that’s what I’ll be good with. I’m feeling really, really good.”

Ramil on signing with Auburn:

“It was a blessing having this opportunity. It’s just crazy how God puts you in these situations. I was really close to going to Tennessee out of high school. My brother was committed to Coach Golesh at USF, still having that connection is really cool and unique. It’s a God-given thing. Very happy I’m here.”

Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick on Ramil:

“Stanton, recruited the hell out of him when I was at Tennessee. Coach Golesh was a big part of that, too. We had familiarity with the family, we were recruiting his brother at South Florida as a D-linemen, so we kept in touch with the family. We checked in on how Stanton was doing, and I knew when he hit the portal, being closer to home was something he wanted. He wanted to play in the SEC, he wanted to play with the best of the best. His years are numbered with how many he’s got left. He’s proved to himself more than anybody that he can do it at this level. He’s uber athletic, he’s polished with natural movements as an O-linemen. One thing we look for is dudes who play hard and are tough, that’s him.”