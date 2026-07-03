Path to the Plains: Tight end Jake Johnson

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Up next is tight end Jake Johnson, who enters his first season with Auburn after transferring from North Carolina.

RELATED: Path to the Plains: Stanton Ramil

This is the third stop in the collegiate journey of Johnson, who’s back in the SEC after beginning his career in the conference.

Johnson earned a 4-star rating in high school and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Initially, he pledged to LSU — where his older brother, Max Johnson, started at quarterback.

Then LSU parted ways with head coach Ed Orgeron. It changed things for Jake, who decommitted from LSU one week before signing day. He signed with Texas A&M, as did his brother Max out of the portal.

Jake caught just one pass as a true freshman, but had a breakout season the following year. As a sophomore, he hauled in 24 receptions for 235 yards and four receiving touchdowns, which ranked second on the team.

His first career touchdown reception? A 22-yard catch from his brother against Auburn.

Following the season, Max transferred to North Carolina and younger brother Jake followed. However, Jake couldn’t quite replicate the success he’d had as a sophomore with Texas A&M in his time in Chapel Hill.

Over two seasons with the Tarheels, Jake caught 18 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. He then entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career following the 2025 season, looking to spend his final season of eligibility elsewhere. Auburn hosted him on an official visit Jan. 9, and he signed with the Tigers on Jan. 10.

Following the spring, Jake projects as the top tight end in a room totally renovated by new tight ends coach Larry Scott.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Alex Golesh back in the spring, speaking on tight ends:

“Jake Johnson is kind of the old, grizzled vet. It’s been a minute since we had a guy with a bald spot coming in. He’s played a lot. Nothing wrong with bald spots, but I mess with him.”

“I love his spirit. He’s got some jerk in him — in a good way, like, on the field. I didn’t know that, because when you meet him, he’s like the nicest kid you’ll ever meet. He’s got really good awareness. It’s almost like he grew up in it. He’s got really good awareness of space and blocking schemes, and he’s played a ton of football. He’s been awesome. It’s been great to have him.”