Path to the Plains: Wide receiver Chas Nimrod

Auburn’s roster will look almost brand new this fall.

It’s just how college football operates nowadays. The transfer portal makes it more rare than ever for fans to know the entire roster like they used to. And since there’s so much overturn on Auburn’s roster, there’s no better time than the summer to get to know the guys suiting up for the Tigers this fall.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll take a look at the projected two-deep and their journey to the Plains.

Up next is wide receiver Chas Nimrod, who transferred this offseason from South Florida.

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THIRD SCHOOL WITH GOLESH

Nimrod is on his third school of his career, but all three have been centered around his relationship with Alex Golesh and Kodi Burns.

The two coaches recruited Nimrod out of Bentonville (Ark.), where he ranked as a 3-star prospect and a top-five player in Arkansas. Nimrod took official visits with Illinois, Kansas State, Washington State, Utah State and Tennessee.

Ultimately, his relationship with Golesh, who was the offensive coordinator, and Burns, who was the wide receivers coach, led to Nimrod signing with Tennessee.

Nimrod appeared in just two games as a true freshman. Following the season, Golesh took the head coaching job with South Florida and Burns left for an NFL job. Regardless, Nimrod stayed the course with Tennessee for two more seasons, making 29 catches for 315 yards receiving and one touchdown over the next two seasons.

Seeking a more defined role, Nimrod entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season. Golesh hired Kodi Burns to be his wide receivers coach ahead of the 2025 season, and Nimrod elected to reunite with his primary recruiters out of high school at South Florida.

Nimrod tallied 23 receptions for 466 yards receiving and three touchdowns in seven games; an injury cut his year short.

Now, with Golesh and Burns coaching Auburn, Nimrod is back in the SEC. He’ll have on season of eligibility, and is expected to be a first-team wide receiver this fall for the Tigers.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Quarterback Byrum Brown on Nimrod:

“I hate to say it, but: 1,000-yard receiver. I’m going to put that expectation on him. He works hard each and every day. I know he’s shooting for that, and I’m going to work hard to get it to him and everyone else, as well.”

Alex Golesh on Nimrod’s growth:

“I’ve had Chas as a freshman and then I had Chas as a fourth-year junior last year, and I’ve seen his growth, but right now, physically, mentally, his process, what he looks like is the best version I’ve seen of him and he’s playing really confidently. He’s leading. It’s been really impressive to watch.”

Nimrod on his time with Auburn thus far:

“It’s been really good. It’s been a pretty easy transition with all the familiar faces. All the new guys are super cool and accepting, and make it pretty easy to get used to. And then Auburn itself, all the fans and everything, make it super welcoming. So it’s been good so far.”