Pearl hoping to see two joyful teams face off Wednesday

Steven Pearl likes what he sees when watching tape of the Nevada Wolf Pack, which is Auburn’s NIT quarterfinal opponent.

The most impressive part? Coach Steve Alford’s team appears fired up to be playing another day.

“They look like they’re still enjoying playing, which is always dangerous,” Pearl said. “They’re playing with a different level of energy and, you know, a different level of purpose.”

Steven Pearl said Tuesday that preparing for games at this stage is “kind of going over … the basics of what we do again because we’re not going to change anything.” (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

Alford may not see the same thing from Auburn. The Tigers played one of the nation’s most difficult schedules and fell one victory short in the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s eyes. Missing out on the more high-profile event created an emotional hangover that affected the team initially.

The Tigers led by just six points at halftime during that first-round NIT game, but they ended up winning by 11. Ever since then, Pearl said, he’s been good and satisfied with his team’s joy.

“Obviously we were all feeling it and you could tell they were, so you weren’t going to get a ton out of them,” Pearl said. “I just knew it was going to take a half a basketball (game) under their belt … to kind of realize … we’ve got to play now. They came out with great energy (in the next game against Seattle) and, you know, good purpose. I thought they played hard. I thought they were excited to be there.”

A BALANCED PROPOSITION

Nevada (24-12) is a consistent, balanced team. The Wolf Pack ranks No. 78 in offensive efficiency and No. 77 in defensive efficiency. Their entire statistical profile is solid, though they’re among the bottom 20 percent in both two-point shooting and defensive foul rate.

In short, they’re an undersized team that gets to the free-throw line frequently and shoots a good percentage there.

Sound familiar?

“They’ll obviously be … amped up for this one,” Pearl said. “And our guys have got to be ready, because they’re going to, you know, try and throw that first punch.”