Pearl praises Illinois State's defense and postseason fervor: VIDEO

Auburn heads to Indianapolis later this week for an NIT semifinal showdown against an Illinois State team with defense on its mind.

The Redbirds (23-12) beat Kent State at home then earned road wins at Wake Forest and Dayton. In those three NIT games, Illinois State has allowed opponents to shoot just 22 percent from beyond the arc.

Coach Steven Pearl is expecting that same kind of intensity Thursday night.

“If you look at the resumes of the NIT (teams), they have by far the best one — teams that they’ve beaten,” Pearl said. “They had Dayton down 20 in a sold-out venue. That speaks to the level they’re playing at right now. They’re very good defensively. They play hard. They’re very physical. They do a great job of limiting you to one shot.”

Listen to Pearl’s press conference below including these highlights:

• On new general manager Brian Kloman, who was hired last week: “He’s going to really improve the efficiency of the things we do on our staff … from a recruiting standpoint.”

• On what Kloman will do: “He’s going to take some of the things I had to do off my plate. He’s going to do more of the negotiating when it comes to contracts … and be that connector between us, the players, the agents and then obviously the folks at Auburn that are helping us get these things done.”

• On Keyshawn Hall: “As the year’s gone on, teams have done a good job of scouting him and really loading to the ball and making him pick the ball up and facilitate it, which he’s capable of doing. Happy for him that he’s stuck it out, stayed consistent and … (has) an opportunity to continue to compete and continue to position himself for whatever’s next.”

FULL VIDEO BELOW: