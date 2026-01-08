VIDEO: Pearl Press Conference

Answers have been difficult to find since the Tigers’ stinging loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Center KeShawn Murphy hit what appeared to be a winning three-pointer at the buzzer. The shot was ruled good on the floor, but a video review compelled officials inside Neville Arena to overrule the call. Texas A&M was awarded the victory instead.

Coach Steven Pearl said the Southeastern Conference has been in contact with athletic administrators regarding that decision. The league has remained firm that the review was accurate. However, Pearl declined to comment on any evidence provided to affirm the SEC’s judgment.

“We see it differently,” Pearl said. “Based on what we’ve seen, we didn’t feel like there was enough (evidence) to overturn what was called on the floor.”

Watch the video for more on that, an update on Filip Jovic’s knee injury, his team’s defensive improvement and more …