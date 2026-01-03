Pettiford doesn't start at Georgia due to 'coach's decision'

ATHENS, Ga. — Tahaad Pettiford did not start against No. 23 Georgia, as head coach Steven Pearl said postgame it was his decision to start freshman Kaden Magwood instead.

“Tahaad, it was a coach’s decision,” Pearl said after Auburn’s 104-100 overtime loss. “It was a failure to meet our team standards and expectations. Tahaad has got to do a better job of leading by example and it’s something that we just continuously talk about.

“Until he does those things off the court — he’s got to stop putting me in these positions where I have to make difficult decisions. That’s part of growth, that’s part of learning. We made the decision yesterday and he had a great practice in response to it yesterday. But, he’s got some things he’s got to fix.”

Pettiford came off the bench to score 25 points and make three triples in 32 minutes. He added four assists, but turned the ball over five times and fouled out in overtime.

“If he’s not going to live up to those expectations, and that’s to all of them. We told everybody when we got back from Purdue, we’re just going to tighten things up a little bit. Guys need to be on time. Guys need to do the things that we’re asking them to do. And if they don’t, you’ll come off the bench or you’ll lose rotation. We have a standard. We have an expectation in this program and it’s going to be upheld.”

It was Pettiford’s 11th career 20-point game and fifth this season. All 11 of Pettiford’s 20-point games have come away from Neville Arena, with five coming on the road and six coming on a neutral floor.