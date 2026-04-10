Pink's Show: Matchups that determine wins and losses, USF-Miami Film Room

In the world of Auburn media and content, I hope this discussion + film study is something unique. The goal is to create a dialogue based on football IQ learned from spending time in the coaching world–how an opposing coach may look at Auburn’s game film. I do not have every answer, but will talk through each play in order to learn and provide valuable insight.

Also, I don’t only want to review plays and break them down–I also want to talk philosophy, choices, and take on growing narratives with a head-on approach. I tend to spend plenty of time on the offensive line as well.

In this episode, I dive into firsthand observations from Auburn’s spring practices, breaking down who’s actually stepping up and separating themselves as the Tigers begin to take shape. From there, the conversation shifts to what really decides games: individual matchups. It’s not just about talent on paper—it’s about how those pieces collide on Saturdays.

I also share a personal story that, in a roundabout way, ties to DJ Durkin. To close it out, I go deep into full game film from USF vs. Miami, putting recruiting rankings and perceived star power to the test by examining how those matchups played out in real time. It’s a full-picture look at what matters, what translates, and what might be coming next for Auburn.