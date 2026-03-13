Pink's Show: Spring football, recruits who make sense for Auburn, USF-Boise State film room

In the world of Auburn media and content, I hope this discussion + film study is something unique. The goal is to create a dialogue based on football IQ learned from spending time in the coaching world–how an opposing coach may look at Auburn’s game film. I do not have every answer, but will talk through each play in order to learn and provide valuable insight.

Also, I don’t only want to review plays and break them down–I also want to talk philosophy, choices, and take on growing narratives with a head-on approach. I tend to spend plenty of time on the offensive line as well.

Blending Pink’s Show and The Film Room this week. We will discuss Auburn’s upcoming spring football season, the recruiting strategy, emerging recruiting targets for the Tigers, and walking through the film from USF’s win over Boise State in the Bulls’ 2025 season opener.