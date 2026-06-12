Ranking Auburn's 2026 football schedule based on kickoff time slots: Best to worst

Auburn’s 2026 football schedule is looking more complete in details.

The SEC released designated time slots and several network assignments Wednesday night, as Auburn will play its first season under new head coach Alex Golesh. It’s the first year of the SEC’s new schedule format, too, where teams will play nine conference opponents.

This season’s schedule features plenty of matchups that Auburn fans should enjoy. It features old rivalries like Florida and Tennessee, while returning LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State to the schedule.

With time slots now announced, here’s a ranking on which games fit the hype and which games may have missed the mark on kickoff time.

1. FLORIDA

Date and time: Sept. 19 — 6 p.m. CST

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: ESPN

This one felt like the obvious choice for the top spot for a number of reasons.

Auburn will host Florida for the first time since 2011 this season, meaning Lionel Messi’s played more times in Jordan Hare Stadium than Florida in the last decade and some change. However, this game brings some serious juice to the schedule.

For one, it’s the Tigers’ SEC opener. Not only that, it’s a night game. On primetime television. This is what Auburn-Florida should be.

2. ALABAMA

Date and time: Nov. 29 — Flex

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Network: TBD

This will be Golesh’s first look into the Iron Bowl, and with the team already practicing with an Iron Bowl period, there’s no question that he understands what this rivalry means.

Auburn’s not won against Alabama since 2019, nor has it won in Tuscaloosa since 2011. Could this year’s team break the streak? Only time will tell, but there’s no way the Iron Bowl gets put any lower on this list, especially with the chance of it being a night game.

3. TENNESSEE

Date and time: Oct. 3 — Flex

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Network: TBD

Auburn travels to Tennessee for its first true road game of the season the first weekend of October. It’s another flex game — meaning it will either kickoff in the afternoon or at night.

Regardless, it’s hard not to put this game in the top three. Golesh makes his return to Knoxville and Auburn does, too, for the first time since 2013. On top of that, it’s the first true road test for Auburn. This game could tell a lot about where this team really sits.

4. GEORGIA

Date and time: Oct. 17 — Afternoon

Location: Athens, Ga.

Network: TBD

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will once again be played in the afternoon in early October.

Auburn’s not won in Athens since 2005, and the Tigers are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. It’s a rather lopsided rivalry over the last 20 years, but it’s certainly not dampened the hatred between the two fanbases when the two programs play.

5. BAYLOR

Date and time: Sept. 5 — 2:30 p.m. CST

Location: Atlanta

Network: ABC

Auburn opens its season against the same team it did last year, only this time on Auburn’s side of the Mississippi River.

While this game moved from Jordan Hare Stadium to Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium should still be a sea of orange and blue. The kickoff time feels appropriate — not a big enough game to warrant the night slot, but still carries enough weight to escape the early slot.

It also features two quarterbacks that saw each other last season, only this go around, they’re on different squads. Byrum Brown versus DJ Lagway to open the year? Both guys bring something to prove, so it should be a good one.

6. VANDERBILT

Date and time: Sept. 26 — Afternoon

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: TBD

Can Vanderbilt replicate its success without Diego Pavia under center?

That’s the biggest question mark for the Commodores entering the season, but they’ll have plenty of potential taking snaps. Former five-star prospect Jared Curtis is projected to be the starter and the game against Auburn will be Vanderbilt’s first road game of the season.

Vanderbilt is now one of Auburn’s permanent opponents, at least for the next four seasons, too. This game could carry more meaning than previously thought, seeing that these two programs will see each other often going forward.

7. ARKANSAS

Date and time: Nov. 7 — Early

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: TBD

This game sits in the early time slot and feels like that’s where it belongs.

These two programs have not made significant noise in the SEC in years and both enter the season with new head coaches. However, these coaches know each other well from their time battling in the American Conference.

Golesh, while coaching South Florida, went 0-3 against Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield during Silverfield’s time with Memphis. Now, the two will battle in the SEC.

8. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Date and time: Nov. 14 — Early

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Network: TBD

Auburn and Mississippi State have not played each other over the last two seasons — marking the longest streak in between games since the 1930s.

Even with the history between the two, it’s not the biggest rivalry on the schedule and an early time slot in mid-November seems fitting.

9. OLE MISS

Date and time: Oct. 31 — Early

Location: Oxford, Miss.

Network: TBD

Even with half of the teams in the SEC on a bye week, Auburn and Ole Miss will play in the early slot on Halloween.

This game certainly feels like it could have been a candidate to be an afternoon or night game. It’s certainly a bigger game than Arkansas or Mississippi State, seeing that Ole Miss is coming off its best season in program history. Instead, it’ll be Texas and Mississippi State in the nightcap on Halloween. The argument is certainly there, but the early game may favor Auburn — giving Ole Miss fans less time to get in…game day shape.

October’s game against Ole Miss also marks the first meeting since 2023 — and Auburn’s not won against Ole Miss since 2021.

10. SOUTHERN MISS

Date and time: Sept. 12 — 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CST

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: SEC Network or ESPNU

Sure, this game isn’t the biggest on paper.

However, this will be Golesh’s first home game, so the excitement surrounding campus on this Saturday should incredibly high, especially if the Tigers take down Baylor in the opener. Not to mention it’s a night game, which always elevate Jordan Hare Stadium to an electric level.

11. SAMFORD

Date and time: Nov. 21 — 2:30 p.m. CST

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: SEC Network+

Auburn gets Samford the weekend before the Iron Bowl and students begin Thanksgiving Break the same weekend.

This is nothing new, though. It’s always been like this. The student section will be less full, but the rest of Jordan Hare Stadium likely fills in decently for a final and enjoyable Saturday on the Plains.

12. LSU

Date and time: Oct. 24 — 11 a.m. CST

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Network: ESPN or ABC

Last on the list is Auburn’s game against LSU — and it’s not because this isn’t a big rivalry. Quite the contrary, actually.

This is the earliest this rivalry game will be played since 1994, when the game kicked off at 11:30 a.m. Since 1994, these two programs have traditionally played in the afternoon or evening slot. And it feels somewhat wrong that when this storied rivalry returns, it will be played in the morning and not later in the day.