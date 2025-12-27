Skip to main content
Auburn
Join Now

Ranking Auburn's most important positions for portal additions

Cole Pinkstonby: Cole Pinkston20 hours agoColePinkston
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Nov 15, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh looks on the field during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

These are the positions to hit on first and foremost to ensure a highly competitive roster against the schedule Auburn will face in 2026.

Join for $1
then billed annually
AuburnSports
+
+
One subscription: The best Auburn Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.