Ranking Auburn's most important positions for portal additions

Ranking Auburn's most important positions for portal additionsby: Cole Pinkston20 hours agoColePinkstonRead In AppNov 15, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh looks on the field during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesThese are the positions to hit on first and foremost to ensure a highly competitive roster against the schedule Auburn will face in 2026.