BREAKING: RB Moni Williams flips commitment from West Virginia to Auburn

Southwind (Memphis, Tenn.) running back Moni Williams has flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Auburn.

Williams, who is ranked a top-40 running back in the country, announced his decision Sunday on social media. He had been committed to West Virginia since June 12.

Williams’s commitment to the Tigers comes after taking an official visit to Auburn over the weekend (June 19-21).

“The atmosphere is great,” Williams said. “Coach (Larry) Porter and Coach (Alex) Golesh are some great guys to be around. What excites me the most was the culture and how (Golesh) told me he’s going to be the best in the nation. I felt that.”

Williams is the third running back in Auburn’s 2027, joining four-stars Myson Johnson-Cook and Kingston Miles. Johnson-Cook has remained solid in his commitment to Auburn. Miles, however, took an official visit to in-state Missouri June 12-14 and there has been some buzz about him flipping his commitment.