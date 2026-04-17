Rim-protecting Santa Clara big Bukky Oboye chooses Auburn

Auburn has landed Santa Clara transfer center Bukky Oboye, adding another frontcourt piece with size and steady development. Oboyo has signed with the Tigers.

The 7-foot-1 Oboye took a major step forward during the 2025-26 season, starting all 34 games for Santa Clara and averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes per game. Oboye helped lead Santa Clara to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Against Nevada this season, Oboye notched seven blocks.

His production jumped significantly from the previous year, when he averaged 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in just 4.2 minutes per game across 25 appearances.

Across three seasons at Santa Clara, Oboye played in 61 games and averaged 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 11.8 minutes per game for his career. His sophomore breakout, particularly in limited minutes, gives Auburn another intriguing rim-protection option as Steven Pearl and the staff continue to build out the roster.

In 2020, Oboye was a 6-foot-4 point guard before hitting a major growth spurt.

Oboye joins French 7-footer Narcisse Ngoy as the frontline additions to Auburn’s roster. Together, Ngoy and Oboye give the Tigers the kind of rim protection Auburn had when Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome anchored a Final Four run.

Oboye’s addition fits Auburn’s clear offseason emphasis on adding more size, rebounding and shot-blocking around the basket. After showing he can impact games efficiently in under 18 minutes per night, he gives the Tigers another center option who can help anchor the paint next season.